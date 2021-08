Britney Spears, who made history in July by finally saying "FreeBritney" on Instagram, isn't backing down amid her conservatorship battles. Or, indeed, criticism from Backstreet Boys star Brian Littrell, who's been saying the 39-year-old should be more "cautious" on social media.

On Monday, the princess of pop shared a video showing a fan flying a pink #FreeBritney flag outside their home, with a caption asking if "tooting my own horn" is "that bad???" See the drama and latest news below.