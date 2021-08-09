Christine Quinn Wows With Yoga Splits In Bikini

Christine Quinn made sure all eyes were on her over the weekend, delivering some impressive and flexible yoga moves while on a paddleboard - and the bikini wardrobe was showing off the 31-year-old at her best. Currently in Italy and enjoying a sun-soaked vacation with husband Christian Richard, the Selling Sunset star stunned the cameras in a tiny blue bikini as she enjoyed cocktails on the beach, but it was a wowing split straight from the water that caught the eye as the mom of one showed her post-baby body.