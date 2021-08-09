Trending Stories
Christine Quinn Wows With Yoga Splits In Bikini

Christine Quinn close up
Gettyimages | Amy Sussman
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Christine Quinn made sure all eyes were on her over the weekend, delivering some impressive and flexible yoga moves while on a paddleboard - and the bikini wardrobe was showing off the 31-year-old at her best. Currently in Italy and enjoying a sun-soaked vacation with husband Christian Richard, the Selling Sunset star stunned the cameras in a tiny blue bikini as she enjoyed cocktails on the beach, but it was a wowing split straight from the water that caught the eye as the mom of one showed her post-baby body.

Stuns Two Months After Baby

Christine Quinn cradles baby by ocean rocks
ChristineQuinn/Instagram

Scroll for the photos. Christine is fresh from welcoming two-month-old son Christian-Georges Deumontet, and it looks like the super-fit star hasn't had to worry much about regaining her pre-baby figure.

Initially seen using a paddleboard as a bar as she and 41-year-old Christian enjoyed cocktails from the water, Christine took matters into her own hands with a far more active display, using the board to balance herself as eased her long limbs into the splits and even leaned forward towards her toes.

See The Photos Below!

The Texas native, also showing off in a downward dog as she modeled a figure-flaunting and aquamarine two-piece, had hubby Christian eyeing her up - and, it would seem, the paparazzi. The real estate agent, now a firm Selling Sunset favorite and backed by 1.7 million fans on Instagram, eventually flipped into the water, but not before resting both arms on the paddleboard and flipping her bronzed legs into another wowing move.

Quinn has been marking her travels - and her motherhood - over on her Instagram. More photos after the water ones.

Selling 'Boss B-tch' Vibes

Christine Quinn outdoors in Burberry dress
ChristineQuinn/Instagram

Christine, whose Instagram bio promises fans she'll "teach you how to be a Boss Bitch," has been delivering on her promise via a series of empowering posts, ones also placing the blonde in the chic Amalfi Coast destination currently forming her Insta-perfect backdrop.

Showing off her bikini and glam vibes from a yacht and dripping in jewelry matching her swimwear, the pouty star asked fans to "comment one goal you want to achieve in the next year," then promising they could "watch it manifest into your life."

Believing In 'Magic'

Three days ago and while cradling her newborn from an outdoor path framed by attractive lavender, Christine stunned fans in a printed maxi skirt and plunging red top as she tagged herself at the Four Seasons Taormina and wrote: "Those who don't believe in magic will never find it."

The post was picked up on my more than just the average fan, with 58-year-old Bravo star Lisa Rinna sending heart emoji. Christine's Instagram is now a celebrity hotspot, followed by stars including singer Bebe Rexha, actress Jamie Lynn Spears, and cookbook queen Chrissy Teigen.

