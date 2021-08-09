Simone Biles Stuns In Bikini With Weekend Tongue-Flick

Trending Stories
Simone Biles smiles close up
SimoneBiles/Instagram
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Simone Biles is proving she doesn't need The Tokyo Olympics to make a headline. The 24-year-old gymnastics superstar, praised for stepping away on her own termsas she prioritized her mental health over eyeing up medals, is fresh from a weekend swimwear post on her Instagram, one showing her all smiles, all abs, and even throwing in a cheeky tongue-flick.

Simone, who won a silver and bronze medal at the 2020 Olympics this year but largely made headlines for bowing out, is even impressing other gymnasts with this post. See why below.

'Sweet Like Candy'

Simone Biles home in sweats
SimoneBiles/Instagram

Scroll for the photos. Biles, who boasts 32 World and Olympic medals and has said she's not opposed to returning for the 2024 Olympics, posed with her world-famous muscles on display and showing off her well-known carefree side.

The Ohio native, whose decision to step away from The Olympics this year garnered mass celebrity support, stunned fans in a pink and yellow-infused two-piece as she posed on an outdoor terrace, also showing off undone and waist-length braids, plus a gorgeous smile.

See The Snaps Below

Posting from her Texas base, where she's been spending quality time with NFL player boyfriend Jonathan Owens, the former Nike partner wrote: "Sweet like candy" as she threw out her tongue-flick, and over 1 million likes have been left. 31-year-old former Olympian Nastia Liukin was quick to leave one, with fans saying they hoped Simone is "enjoying a well-deserved break."

One fan, noting what Simone has been through in recent weeks, called her a "positive example for many." Swipe for both snaps below - scroll for more photos.

'Not Too Shabby' Exit

SimoneBiles/Instagram

Simone's presence at this year's Olympics proved high-profile via her decision to withdraw from multiple finals, this as the gymnast prioritized her mental health. Taking to Instagram five days ago, Biles wrote:

"Not at all how I imagined or dreamed my second olympics would go but blessed to represent the usa. I’ll forever cherish this unique olympic experience. thanks everyone for the endless love and support. I’m truly grateful."

"Leaving Tokyo with 2 more Olympic medals to add to my collection isn’t too shabby!" she added.

Fans Wishing Her All The Best

While some criticized Biles for "abandoning" her team, the response was largely positive. It also brought in teammates not limited to Gold Medal winner Sunisa Lee, who told Simone: "Queen !! we are all so proud of you !❤️"

Simone had explained her decision with more detail on her stories, stating: "I didn't have a bad performance and quit. I've had plenty of bad performances throughout my career and finished competition. I simply got so lost my safety was at risk as well as a team medal."

