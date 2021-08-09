Simone Biles Stuns In Bikini With Weekend Tongue-Flick

Simone Biles is proving she doesn't need The Tokyo Olympics to make a headline. The 24-year-old gymnastics superstar, praised for stepping away on her own termsas she prioritized her mental health over eyeing up medals, is fresh from a weekend swimwear post on her Instagram, one showing her all smiles, all abs, and even throwing in a cheeky tongue-flick.

Simone, who won a silver and bronze medal at the 2020 Olympics this year but largely made headlines for bowing out, is even impressing other gymnasts with this post. See why below.