Donald Trump Is Scamming His Supporters For Money, Fox News Analyst Claims

Former President Donald Trump's political organizations raised $82 million in the first six months of 2021, per filings made public last week.

The massive haul was widely-seen as extraordinary, given that Trump is no longer in office and banned from virtually all major social media platforms.

Pro-Trump lawmakers, including Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado, also raised a substantial amount in the first six months of 2021, despite being freshmen.

According to Fox News analyst Juan Williams, Trump and others are scamming their supporters.