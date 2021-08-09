Trending Stories
Donald Trump Is Scamming His Supporters For Money, Fox News Analyst Claims

Former President Donald Trump looks on.
Gettyimages | Brandon Bell
US Politics
Damir Mujezinovic

Former President Donald Trump's political organizations raised $82 million in the first six months of 2021, per filings made public last week.

The massive haul was widely-seen as extraordinary, given that Trump is no longer in office and banned from virtually all major social media platforms.

Pro-Trump lawmakers, including Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado, also raised a substantial amount in the first six months of 2021, despite being freshmen.

According to Fox News analyst Juan Williams, Trump and others are scamming their supporters.

Putting 'Con' In Conservatism

In a new column penned for The Hill, Williams wrote that "Trump and his disciples in the GOP are really putting the 'con' in modern conservatism these days."

The analyst argued that the former president is taking advantage of his gullible supporters, essentially scamming them for money by soliciting donations for his efforts to uncover voter fraud that allegedly took place in the 2020 presidential elections.

Pro-Trump lawmakers and conservative donor networks have done the same, according to Williams, scamming thousands of conservative voters.

Bait-And-Switch

Williams wrote that Trump is running a classic "bait-and-switch" scam, telling supporters he needs money to challenge the results of an election he lost and can't overturn, while not actually spending money on litigation.

"Trump is largely unrestricted in how he can use the PAC money. He can use it to travel on campaign trips to raise more money. He can use it to raise his political profile by backing candidates of his choice in the upcoming midterm elections."

The Fox News analyst noted that Trump has raised more money than the Republican Party's House and Senate campaign groups.

Right-Wing Media

Williams wrote that right-wing media is part of this elaborate scam, with hosts and talking heads issuing dire warnings about "cancel culture," election rigging and "socialism."

"The hosts get their cut of the riches from the Trump grift game by creating an angry, paranoid audience sending dollars to fight a purported invasion of younger, more educated, racially diverse people likely to vote for Democrats," Williams wrote.

"Entertaining people with scary conspiracies about a stolen election and mocking Democrats jacks up advertising revenue and puts more money in their bank accounts.," he continued.

GOP Grifters

Former President Donald Trump prepares to deliver remarks.
Shutterstock | 64736

Concluding his column, Williams wrote that Trump and other Republicans are just "grifting" their supporters and ignoring conservative principles.

"Where is the Republican willing to call out this scam?" he asked.

If a Republican dared call out Trump, they would almost certainly pay a political price: polling shows that the former president is very popular with conservative voters.

In a recent Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll, for instance, 76 percent of Republicans said they view Trump favorably.

A strong majority of Republicans in the same survey said Trump should have at least some influence over the GOP's direction.

