Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Won't Rule Out Primarying Chuck Schumer

It has long been rumored that progressive Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is looking to launch a primary challenge against her fellow New York Democrat Chuck Schumer, who is the Senate Majority Leader.

The 31-year-old Ocasio-Cortez, who was first elected to the House of Representatives in 2018, is seen the leader of the progressive wing of the Democratic Party.

Schumer, who has represented New York in the Senate since 1999, is up for reelection in the upcoming midterms, so rumors are swirling once again that Ocasio-Cortez might run against him.