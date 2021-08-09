Trending Stories
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Won't Rule Out Primarying Chuck Schumer

Sen. Chuck Schumer looks on as Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez speaks.
Gettyimages | Spencer Platt
US Politics
Damir Mujezinovic

It has long been rumored that progressive Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is looking to launch a primary challenge against her fellow New York Democrat Chuck Schumer, who is the Senate Majority Leader.

The 31-year-old Ocasio-Cortez, who was first elected to the House of Representatives in 2018, is seen the leader of the progressive wing of the Democratic Party.

Schumer, who has represented New York in the Senate since 1999, is up for reelection in the upcoming midterms, so rumors are swirling once again that Ocasio-Cortez might run against him.

Will AOC Primary Schumer?

In an interview that was broadcast Sunday, CNN host Dana Bash explicitly asked Ocasio-Cortez if she is going to challenge Schumer in 2022.

Ocasio-Cortez dodged the question, refusing to reveal her intentions. Notably, she didn't rule out running against Schumer, as reported by The Hill.

"I know it drives everybody nuts, but the way that I really feel about this and the way that I really approach my politics and my political career is that I do not look at things and I do not set my course positionally."

Watch The Video Below

Ocasio-Cortez added that she realizes "a lot of people" don't believe her when she says she doesn't have a set plan, "but I really, I can't operate the way that I operate and do the things that I do in politics while trying to be, aspiring to other things or calculating to other things."

Pressed to say whether she is considering launching a challenge against Schumer, the congresswoman once again refused to rule out the possibility, telling Bash that she is "not commenting on that."

AOC Previously Talked Challenging Schumer

Ocasio-Cortez previously discussed the possibility of running against Schumer, refusing to rule it out.

In a January interview with Punchbowl News, the congresswoman said she is "very much in a place where I’m trying to decide what is the most effective thing I can do to help our Congress, our [political] process, and our country actually address the issues of climate change, health care, wage inequality, etc."

Ocasio-Cortez also said at the time that she has a good relationship with the Democratic Senate leader and speaks to him regularly.

Would AOC Stand A Chance?

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer holds a press conference.
Gettyimages | Pool

Progressives are not as popular as centrists, it seems.

As CNN's polling analyst Harry Enten noted in a recent analysis, centrist Democrats have been vastly more successful than progressives, easily fending off challenges from the left.

Unlike Republicans, Democratic voters actually like their party and are very loyal to it, according to data. For instance, more than 90 percent of Democrats approve of President Joe Biden's performance in the White House.

Schumer is also popular, according to polls, which show that he has a net favorability rating of +40 points among Democrats.

