'RHOBH' Star Crystal Kung-Minkoff Explains Connection To Confucius

Crystal Kung-Minkoff revealed she is a relative of Confucius on last week's episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and during the latest episode of the After Show, she went into further detail about how exactly her history links her to the Chinese philosopher.

"We have the longest family tree and I think we are the 10th wife," Kung-Minkoff, who is married to The Lion King director Rob Minkoff, began.

Kung-Minkoff then shared new details about her father's passing and where he was buried.