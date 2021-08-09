Trending Stories
'RHOBH' Star Crystal Kung-Minkoff Explains Connection To Confucius

Crystal Kung-Minkoff smiles with a side part next to Rob Minkoff in glasses.
Gettyimages | Alberto E. Rodriguez
Celebrities
Lindsay Cronin

Crystal Kung-Minkoff revealed she is a relative of Confucius on last week's episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and during the latest episode of the After Show, she went into further detail about how exactly her history links her to the Chinese philosopher.

"We have the longest family tree and I think we are the 10th wife," Kung-Minkoff, who is married to The Lion King director Rob Minkoff, began.

Kung-Minkoff then shared new details about her father's passing and where he was buried.

Crystal Kung-Minkoff's Father Was Buried At The Confucius Cemetery

Robert Minkoff stands in a blue blazer with wife Crystal Kung-Minkoff in a floral dress and heels.
Gettyimages | Gregg DeGuire

According to Kung-Minkoff, her father was a 75th generation descendant of Confucius who had the honor of being buried at his cemetery.

"This was 500 B.C. So my dad was a 75th generational descendant and we actually buried him in the Confucius cemetery," she shared.

Although it seems, to most, to be quite a big deal that Kung-Minkoff has such a respected, world-renowned individual in her family tree, Kung-Minkoff tries to not let it go to her head. That said, she does find it to be quite awesome.

Crystal Kung-Minkoff Enjoys Being A Relative Of Confucius

Rob Minkoff and Rebecca Kung-Minkoff
Gettyimages | Dia Dipasupil

"It was always something we knew and it’s nice when we go to [the village where my dad was born] and where Confucius was from. There’s a university. He’s a big philosopher so there’s a lot of teachings on him and, yeah, we tell our kids that, but it’s not like everyday we're like, ‘Hi, Confucius descendant.’ He’s just an ancestor," Kung-Minkoff explained of her thoughts on her family's ties to Confucius.

As the After Show continued, Kung-Minkoff's cast mates weighed in.

Kyle Richards Knew Of Crystal Kung-Minkoff's Ties To Confucius

Crystal Kung-Minkoff wears a black feathered gown with husband Rob in a tuxedo.
Gettyimages | Feng Li

While rehashing a game in which she spoke of Kung-Minkoff's ties to Confucius, Kyle Richards, recalled shocking her co-stars by seemingly making a racially insensitive comment.

"I did know that Crystal was related to Confucious because she’d already told me but when I said that, the women’s reaction was so funny. They thought I was being racially insensitive and they had sheer panic on their face. It was actually pretty funny,” she admitted.

"Those of us that didn’t were a little like, ‘Did you really just say that?’" Dorit Kemsley replied.

Crystal Kung-Minkoff Gives People A Lot Of Passes

Rob Minkoff wears a blue jacket and white pants with Crystal.
Gettyimages | Gregg DeGuire

"A few of us were like, ‘Wait a second… That’s a little bit in poor taste,’” Kemsley continued.

In response to the potential controversy, Kung-Minkoff noted that she is not an overly sensitive person.

"By the way, even if someone said that I didn’t know, not by like chance knowing that, but if they really didn’t know, I don’t necessarily take that.. I give people a lot of passes. But in this circumstance, it was just Kyle being cute," Kung-Minkoff shared with the cameras.

