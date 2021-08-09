Trending Stories
Celebrities

'RHOBH' Star Sutton Stracke Reacts To Erika Jayne's Breakdown

Celebrities

Gymnast Nastia Liukin Faces Backlash In Upside-Down Splits

Celebrities

Kylie Jenner Shows 'What I Eat In A Day' With Gym Body

Celebrities

Miley Cyrus Remains Punished By Instagram After Exposing Chest

Football

Drama Building Around Tom Brady & Tampa Bay Buccaneers

News

Hillary And Bill Clinton's 'Fixer' Claims Bill Had Affairs With Markie Post, Mary Hart -- And Hillary With Vince Foster, Plus A Woman

See Leaked Photos, Videos Of Barack Obama's Decadent Birthday Party

Former President Barack Obama dances at his 60th birthday party.
[Twitter][MrsT106]
US Politics
Damir Mujezinovic

Former President Barack Obama's 60th birthday party, which took place Saturday evening on Martha's Vineyard, attracted unprecedented media attention, largely because it was held as the new Delta variant of the novel coronavirus continues to wreak havoc.

Numerous celebrities were allegedly in attendance, including Jay-Z, Beyoncé, John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, Gabrielle Union, Jennifer Hudson, Erykah Badu, Don Cheadle, Bruce Springsteen and Dwyane Wade.

Both guests and performers were warned against making photos and videos, but some -- including Badu -- couldn't resist the temptation.

Video

In a video that was posted to social media by Badu, Obama is seen dancing to the tune of Get Me Bodied. The footage shows the former president enjoying himself, smiling and dancing with a microphone in his hand.

Badu later deleted the video from her social media pages, but it was captured by some of her followers and spread rapidly on Twitter and elsewhere.

GOP strategist Amy Tarkanian posted the clip to Twitter, accused the former president of hypocrisy, and said that his behavior will help Republicans win back the House of Representatives.

Photos

As The Hill reported, Rapper Trap Beckham -- who performed at the fiesta -- and his manager TJ Chapman snapped dozens of photos and posted them to social media.

The pictures -- which captured the party’s fine food, cigar and alcohol selections -- were later deleted, but went viral anyway, with thousands sharing and posting them to their own social media pages.

"Had to delete everything due to the rules. It was epic for sure. If any videos surface it’s going viral. He danced the whole time. Nobody ever seen Obama like this before," Beckham explained.

Party Was Scaled Back

As soon as news broke that Obama is planning a large birthday party, critics pointed out that the pandemic is not over yet and that millions of Americans are suffering.

In response, the Obamas scaled back the party, allegedly limiting it to close friends and asking guests to get tested for COVID-19 before the event.

"Due to the new spread of the Delta variant over the past week, the President and Mrs. Obama have decided to significantly scale back the event to include only family and close friends," the Obamas' spokeswoman said at the time.

Criticism

Former President Barack Obama prepares to deliver a speech.
Shutterstock | 4083826

Both right and left-leaning figures slammed Obama for holding a decadent party as millions face economic hardship and live in fear of COVID-19.

"The Obama bash -- taking place after a nearby Delta outbreak in Provincetown, as millions face evictions after Obama presided over a massive foreclose crisis -- sounds great!," Pulitzer prize-winning reporter Glenn Greenwald wrote in a Twitter thread.

"Interesting how every major US politician finds vast oligarchical wealth after leaving office," Greenwald continued, noting that, in comparison, former President Jimmy Carter and his wife Rosalynn "returned to Plains, Georgia and devoted their post-White-House years, citing their Christianity, to building homes for thousands of families who can't afford shelter."

Latest Headlines

NBA Rumors: Celtics Could Get Pascal Siakam & Goran Dragic For Four Players & Two Picks In Proposed Deal

August 9, 2021

NBA Rumors: Wizards Could Trade Kyle Kuzma & Deni Avdija To Pacers For Myles Turner

August 7, 2021

NBA Rumors: Pascal Siakam Would Be Next 'Biggest Name' To Be Traded, 'Bleacher Report' Predicts

August 7, 2021

Texas Republican Official Who Mocked Masks And Vaccines Dies Of COVID-19

August 7, 2021

Joe Biden Comes Under Fire From Families Of 9/11 Victims

August 7, 2021

‘The Great British Baking Show’ Is Returning To Netflix This Fall

August 6, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.