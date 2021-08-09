Trending Stories
5 Celebrity-Approved Hairstyles For Autumn 2021

Zendaya Coleman rocks long braids at the 2020 Annual Critics' Choice Awards.
Shutterstock | 673594
Lifestyle
Alexandra Lozovschi

Now that the social scene is picking back up, you'll want to look your best for that girls' night out at the club or restaurant and all those social events you've been fantasizing about while in self-isolation. Luckily, Popsugar has you covered and has reached out to top hairstylists to find out what are the upcoming season's hottest trends.

Unsurprisingly, the lockdown has influenced every aspect of our lives, including how we do our hair. The good news is, in 2021 hairstyle trends are all about low-maintenance while also having an element of pizzazz.

Here are five celebrity-approved hairstyles trending this autumn.

1. Undone Bun

Skai Jackson looks gorgeous in undone bun selfie.
Skai Jackson | Instagram

According to celebrity hairstylist Dionne Smith, this autumn we can expect to see a lot of "laid-back" hairstyles that are timeless but easy to do and require very little effort to maintain. One such example is the undone bun, so elegantly modeled by Skai Jackson in the picture above.

"These low-maintenance styles provide practicality and longevity to the wearer," says Smith.

George Northwood agrees.

"It's a style that's always been around, but for autumn, I'm feeling a textured, slightly messy bun or pony — it's elegant but wearable."

Pro tip: rock it with a mid-part to look effortless and to accentuate your cheekbones.

2. Baby Bubble Braids

Gigi Hadid looks chic in baby bubble braids.
Gigi Hadid | Instagram

Another style that everyone will be wearing this autumn is baby bubble braids.

"This look combines two of our favorite hairstyles right now — bubble braids and baby braids — to make one of the sweetest styles for autumn," states Popsugar.

Pro tip: start by doing soft waves (think beach vacation!) and then use clear hair rings to create the bubbles, making sure to pinch and pull the hair into place.

Look to Gigi Hadid (pictured above) and Laura Whitmore (photographed below) for inspiration!

3. Extra-Long Braids

Zendaya Coleman rocks long braids at the 2020 Annual Critics' Choice Awards.
Shutterstock | 227007705

One exciting hairstyle that has gained popularity this past year is the extra-long braids. Both Zendaya Coleman and Storm Reid have rocked them on the red carpet lately, the latter turning heads with an impressive floor-length braid measuring a whopping three feet!

"The extra-long braid was the work of celebrity hairstylist Nai'vasha Johnson, who shared that she created the sleek look using hair gel and kept every hair in place by finishing things off with the Tresemmé Two Freeze Hold Hair Spray," notes Popsugar.

Pro tip: if you want to rock this style but lack the length, hair extensions are always an option.

4. Faux Locs

Zoe Kravitz looks effortless in faux locs.
Zoe Kravitz | Instagram

Faux locs are definitely trending this year: they look super cool (just look at Zoe Kravitz!) and require much less commitment than real locs -- and significantly less hassle. All you need to pull off this temporary protective style is some good hair extensions, which will get locked instead of your natural hair.

According to Cosmopolitan, the best way to get faux locs is to braid your natural hair and then wrap extensions around each braid. There's also the crochet method, which takes less time to install, but nothing can beat the realistic look of braiding and wrapping.

Pro tip: use synthetic braiding hair for faux locs to save on budget.

5. Bouffants

Giphy | BRIT Awards

The bouffant has made a comeback in 2021 -- plenty of celebrities are rocking it, including Dua Lipa, Andra Day, and Anya Taylor Joy.

According to Smith, this midcentury coif is trending because it's "flattering" and adds grandeur. "It's drama, and whilst it can definitely be over the top, it can be very underplayed as well," she tells Popsugar, advising that you keep your bouffant modern by rocking an undone look.

Pro tip: whether you wear it with an updo, a ponytail, or a half-up hairstyle, make sure to build plenty of volume by starting with a light wave and misting your roots and the hair at the crown of your head with texture spray.

