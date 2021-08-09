NBA Rumors: Philadelphia 76ers Reveal Ultimate Goal This Summer

The Philadelphia 76ers are one of the aspiring contenders that are highly expected to make a huge roster overhaul this summer. After another failed attempt to fully dominate the Eastern Conference and win the NBA championship title in the 2020-21 NBA season, multiple signs are pointing out that the Sixers are already planning to break the young superstar duo of Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid.

With his disappointing performance in the 2021 NBA Playoffs, the Sixers are more likely to trade Simmons and continue building a title contender around Embiid.