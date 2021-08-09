Trending Stories
NBA Rumors: Philadelphia 76ers Reveal Ultimate Goal This Summer

Damian Lillard penetrating the basket
Gettyimages | Pool
Basketball
JB Baruelo

The Philadelphia 76ers are one of the aspiring contenders that are highly expected to make a huge roster overhaul this summer. After another failed attempt to fully dominate the Eastern Conference and win the NBA championship title in the 2020-21 NBA season, multiple signs are pointing out that the Sixers are already planning to break the young superstar duo of Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid.

With his disappointing performance in the 2021 NBA Playoffs, the Sixers are more likely to trade Simmons and continue building a title contender around Embiid.

Getting Rid Of Ben Simmons Not Sixers' No. 1 Offseason Priority

Ben Simmons making plays for the Sixers
Gettyimages | Kevin C. Cox

However, unlike what most people think, the Sixers' No. 1 priority in the 2021 offseason isn't getting Simmons out of the City of Brotherly Love. According to Derek Bodner of The Athletic, the Sixers' ultimate goal this summer is to acquire one of the biggest superstars on the trade market - Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard.

"Since the Sixers’ season ended the team has similarly kept a watchful eye on the status of Lillard in Portland," Bodner wrote, as quoted by Sixers Wire. "From the Sixers’ perspective, it would be fair to say the goal is less to trade Ben Simmons and more to acquire Damian Lillard."

Damian Lillard-Joel Embiid Duo Would Turn Sixers Into Legit Contender

Damian Lillard says it's Dame Time
Gettyimages | Kevin C. Cox

Unlike their young superstar whose only greatest achievement was reaching the Eastern Conference Semifinals, Sixers Wire's Ky Carlin believes that the tandem of Lillard and Embiid would give the Sixers a realistic chance of capturing the Larry O'Brien Trophy next year.

"If the Sixers can pull off a way to acquire Lillard, then the duo of himself and Embiid would be almost unstoppable," Carlin wrote. "Between Embiid’s dominance down low and Lillard being able to knock down long-range 3s while also being a go-to guy down the stretch is something that could push Philadelphia over the top."

Damian Lillard On-Court Impact On Sixers

Damian Lillard shooting from the perimeter
Gettyimages | Matthew Stockman

Lillard would undeniably be a dream acquisition for the Sixers. Pairing Lillard with Embiid would tremendously improve the Sixers' offensive efficiency that ranked 12th in the league last season, scoring 110.8 points per 100 possessions, per ESPN.

Lillard would give the Sixers one of the league's best clutch scorers, as well as a traditional playmaker and an elite three-point shooter. Last season, the 31-year-old point guard averaged 28.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 7.5 assists while shooting 45.1 percent from the field and 39.1 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN.

Proposed Trade To Acquire Damian Lillard

Ben Simmons, Matisse Thybulle, and Tyrexe Maxey on their way to the bench
Gettyimages | Tim Nwachukwu

Targeting a player of Lillard's caliber would certainly come with a huge price tag for the Sixers. Aside from Simmons, the Sixers would also have to include young players and future draft assets to convince the Trail Blazers to send Lillard to the City of Brotherly Love.

Early in July, Grant Hughes of Bleacher Report came up with a hypothetical trade idea that would enable the Sixers to acquire Lillard from the Trail Blazers. In the proposed trade scenario, the Sixers would be trading Simmons, Tyrese Maxey, Matisse Thybulle, and two future first-round picks to the Trail Blazers in exchange for Lillard.

