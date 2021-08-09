Trending Stories
Celebrities

'RHOBH' Star Sutton Stracke Reacts To Erika Jayne's Breakdown

Celebrities

Gymnast Nastia Liukin Faces Backlash In Upside-Down Splits

Celebrities

Kylie Jenner Shows 'What I Eat In A Day' With Gym Body

Celebrities

Miley Cyrus Remains Punished By Instagram After Exposing Chest

Football

Drama Building Around Tom Brady & Tampa Bay Buccaneers

News

Hillary And Bill Clinton's 'Fixer' Claims Bill Had Affairs With Markie Post, Mary Hart -- And Hillary With Vince Foster, Plus A Woman

NBA Rumors: Celtics Could Get Pascal Siakam & Goran Dragic For Four Players & Two Picks In Proposed Deal

Pascal Siakam trying to protect the ball against two Heat players
Gettyimages | Mike Ehrmann
Basketball
JB Baruelo

Since the 2021 offseason started, rumors have been continuously swirling around veteran power forward Pascal Siakam and his future with the Toronto Raptors. With the team expected to undergo a rebuilding process, most people believe that the Raptors would explore trading Siakam for young players and future draft assets.

Siakam's departure from Toronto has been predicted since the 2021 NBA Draft. Using the No. 4 overall pick, the Raptors selected Florida State product Scottie Barnes, who is widely viewed as his potential replacement in the North.

Proposed Trade Scenario Involving Pascal Siakam

Pascal Siakam driving into the basket
Gettyimages | Pool

In the past months, Siakam has already been linked to several teams that need additional star power on their roster to boost their chances of winning the NBA championship title in the 2021-22 NBA season. One of the teams that could try to acquire Siakam this summer is the Boston Celtics.

In a recent article, Greg Patuto of NBA Analysis Network came up with a hypothetical trade idea involving Siakam and the Celtics. In the proposed trade scenario, the Celtics would be sending a package that includes Al Horford, Marcus Smart, Josh Richardson, Aaron Nesmith, a 2023 first-round pick, and a 2025 first-round pick to the Raptors in exchange for Siakam and Goran Dragic.

Pascal Siakam Boosts Celtics' Offense & Defense

Pascal Siakam attacking the rim
Gettyimages | Pool

Siakam would be an incredible addition to the Celtics. It would still time for him to familiarize himself with the Celtics' system but once he meshes well with Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, Patuto believes that Siakam's arrival would boost the Celtics' performance on both ends of the floor.

"Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are legitimate stars but they play similar positions and struggle on the defensive end of the floor. This is where Siakam would bring benefits," Patuto wrote. "He has the length to be effective defensively and can score from all over the floor. He is a frontcourt piece that can get it done in many ways. Siakam is scoring at a higher rate and would have plenty of room to operate in an offense like the Celtics."

Goran Dragic Provides Veteran Presence In Celtics' Backcourt

Goran Dragic making plays for the Heat
Gettyimages | Kevin C. Cox

Dragic isn't only included in the deal for salary-matching purposes. He may already be on the downside of his career but when he's 100 percent healthy, he could help the Celtics become a more competitive team in the Eastern Conference in the 2021-22 NBA season. Dragic could temporarily fill the hole left by Kemba Walker, while the Celtics are looking for a long-term solution at the starting point guard position.

Aside from being an incredible playmaker, Dragic would also give the Celtics a reliable scorer and a decent floor-spacer. Last season, the 35-year-old floor general averaged 13.4 points and 4.4 assists while shooting 43.2 percent from the field and 37.4 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN.

Why The Raptors Would Make The Trade

Al Horford helping Marcus Smart to stand up
Gettyimages | Elsa

If the trade becomes a reality, Patuto believes that it would also be beneficial for the Raptors. By trading Siakam and Dragic to the Celtics, the Raptors would be receiving another young player that they could develop in Nesmith and two future first-round picks that they could use to add more talented prospects to their roster.

Smart, Horford, and Richardson may no longer fit the Raptors' rebuilding plans but if they perform well next season, Toronto could easily turn them into young players and draft assets before the 2022 trade deadline.

Latest Headlines

NBA Rumors: Wizards Could Trade Kyle Kuzma & Deni Avdija To Pacers For Myles Turner

August 7, 2021

NBA Rumors: Pascal Siakam Would Be Next 'Biggest Name' To Be Traded, 'Bleacher Report' Predicts

August 7, 2021

Texas Republican Official Who Mocked Masks And Vaccines Dies Of COVID-19

August 7, 2021

Joe Biden Comes Under Fire From Families Of 9/11 Victims

August 7, 2021

‘The Great British Baking Show’ Is Returning To Netflix This Fall

August 6, 2021

Camila Cabello To Star In Modern, Musical Version Of 'Cinderella'

August 6, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.