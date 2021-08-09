NBA Rumors: Celtics Could Get Pascal Siakam & Goran Dragic For Four Players & Two Picks In Proposed Deal

Siakam would be an incredible addition to the Celtics. It would still time for him to familiarize himself with the Celtics' system but once he meshes well with Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, Patuto believes that Siakam's arrival would boost the Celtics' performance on both ends of the floor.

"Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are legitimate stars but they play similar positions and struggle on the defensive end of the floor. This is where Siakam would bring benefits," Patuto wrote. "He has the length to be effective defensively and can score from all over the floor. He is a frontcourt piece that can get it done in many ways. Siakam is scoring at a higher rate and would have plenty of room to operate in an offense like the Celtics."