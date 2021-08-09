NBA Rumors: Celtics Could Get Pascal Siakam & Goran Dragic For Four Players & Two Picks In Proposed Deal

Since the 2021 offseason started, rumors have been continuously swirling around veteran power forward Pascal Siakam and his future with the Toronto Raptors. With the team expected to undergo a rebuilding process, most people believe that the Raptors would explore trading Siakam for young players and future draft assets.
Siakam's departure from Toronto has been predicted since the 2021 NBA Draft. Using the No. 4 overall pick, the Raptors selected Florida State product Scottie Barnes, who is widely viewed as his potential replacement in the North.