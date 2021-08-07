Texas Republican Official Who Mocked Masks And Vaccines Dies Of COVID-19

As MLive.com reported, Texas Republican official H. Scott Apley died this week at the age of 45. He had served on the GOP leadership in Galveston County Republican Party and was a member of the Dickinson City council.

As the report noted, Apley had shared a number of posts mocking COVID-19, including the final one posted to his Facebook page. The July 30 post case doubt on the effectiveness of vaccines.

“In 6 months, we’ve gone from the vax ending the pandemic, to you can still get Covid even if vaxxed, to you can pass Covid onto others even if vaxxed, to you can still die of Covid even if vaxxed, to the unvaxxed are killing the vaxxed,” the post read.