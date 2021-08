Joe Biden is coming under fire from some of the families of victims of the September 11 terrorist attacks, who are calling out the president for not declassifying key evidence about the attacks.

As NBC News noted, Biden had pledged to declassify evidence that showed a link between the kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the attacks. With Biden not yet following through on the pledge, some are telling him to stay away from any memorial events on what will be the 20th anniversary of the attacks.