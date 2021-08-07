NBA Rumors: Pascal Siakam Would Be Next 'Biggest Name' To Be Traded, 'Bleacher Report' Predicts

When Kawhi Leonard left them in the 2019 free agency, most people viewed Pascal Siakam as the player that would lead the Toronto Raptors to their second NBA championship title. Unfortunately, Siakam has failed to live up to expectations from a franchise centerpiece. With Siakam as their main guy, the Raptors weren't only unable to defend their throne in the 2019-20 NBA season, but they also missed the playoffs the following year.

With the team expected to undergo a rebuilding process, rumors are circulating that the Raptors could explore moving Siakam this summer.