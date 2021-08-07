Trending Stories
Celebrities

Kylie Jenner Shows 'What I Eat In A Day' With Gym Body

Celebrities

'RHOBH' Star Sutton Stracke Reacts To Erika Jayne's Breakdown

Celebrities

Eminem's Daughter Stuns In Lollapalooza Crop Top

Football

Drama Building Around Tom Brady & Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Celebrities

Olivia Dunne Impresses Fellow Gymnasts With Dreamy Beach Shoot

Celebrities

Gymnast Nastia Liukin Faces Backlash In Upside-Down Splits

NBA Rumors: Pascal Siakam Would Be Next 'Biggest Name' To Be Traded, 'Bleacher Report' Predicts

Pascal Siakam playing basketball
Gettyimages | Christian Petersen
Basketball
JB Baruelo

When Kawhi Leonard left them in the 2019 free agency, most people viewed Pascal Siakam as the player that would lead the Toronto Raptors to their second NBA championship title. Unfortunately, Siakam has failed to live up to expectations from a franchise centerpiece. With Siakam as their main guy, the Raptors weren't only unable to defend their throne in the 2019-20 NBA season, but they also missed the playoffs the following year.

With the team expected to undergo a rebuilding process, rumors are circulating that the Raptors could explore moving Siakam this summer.

Pascal Siakam Expected To Be Traded Before Start Of 2021-22 NBA Season

Pascal Siakam high fives OG Anunoby after Raptors' win
Gettyimages | Tim Nwachukwu

In a recent article, Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report revealed his bold predictions for the rest of the 2021 offseason. After series of star movements featuring Russell Westbrook, Al Horford, Spencer Dinwiddie, Kyle Lowry, Kemba Walker, Lonzo Ball, and DeMar DeRozan, most people are monitoring the situations of Damian Lillard, Bradley Beal, and Ben Simmons with their respective teams.

However, for Buckley, the next "biggest name" who would be traded this summer isn't Lillard, Beal, or Simmons, but Siakam. Beal and Lillard may be frequently mentioned in various rumors, but both superstars have long denied that they have demanded a trade this summer. Meanwhile, with their high asking price, the Sixers may have a hard time finding a trade partner for Simmons before the starting of the 2021-22 NBA season.

Raptors Made Pascal Siakam Available Before 2021 NBA Draft

Pascal Siakam finding his way into the basket
Gettyimages | Pool

It wouldn't be a surprise if Siakam becomes the next superstar to be traded in the 2021 offseason. Since the 2020-21 NBA season came to an end, rumors have been swirling around Siakam. Days before the 2021 NBA Draft, Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report revealed that the Raptors have made Siakam "available for trade."

The Raptors have more reason to trade Siakam right now. In the recent draft, the Raptors used their No. 4 pick to select his potential replacement in Scottie Barnes.

Pascal Siakam Would Be Great Addition To Title Contender

Pascal Siakam finding an open teammate
Gettyimages | Stacy Revere

Siakam may have disappointed as the Raptors' main guy, but Buckley believes that he would be a great second- or third-scoring option on a legitimate title contender.

"While Simmons is a tricky fit for most teams given his severe limitations on offense, Siakam should work just about anywhere," Buckley wrote. "He defends multiple positions, scores from all over the court and doesn't dominate the basketball. He might be a bit over his skis as a No. 1 option, but he could be (and has been) the second- or third-best player on a champion."

Potential Suitors For Pascal Siakam On Trade Market

In the past months, Siakam has already been linked to title contenders that are in need of additional star power and rebuilding teams that want to speed up their timeline. Some of Siakam's rumored suitors on the trading block include the Portland Trail Blazers, Sacramento Kings, and the Golden State Warriors.

Siakam has been previously mentioned in a proposed that trade that would send CJ McCollum to Toronto. Meanwhile, in an appearance on Deuce & Mo podcast, via Youtube, Sam Amick of The Athletic revealed that the Kings "definitely have interest" in the Raptors' big man.

Having James Wiseman, Andrew Wiggins, and other young players, the Warriors would be the ideal trade partner for the Raptors in the deal involving Siakam, especially if they decide to undergo a full-scale rebuild.

Latest Headlines

Texas Republican Official Who Mocked Masks And Vaccines Dies Of COVID-19

August 7, 2021

Joe Biden Comes Under Fire From Families Of 9/11 Victims

August 7, 2021

‘The Great British Baking Show’ Is Returning To Netflix This Fall

August 6, 2021

Camila Cabello To Star In Modern, Musical Version Of 'Cinderella'

August 6, 2021

Poll: Andrew Cuomo Approval Rating Plunges To All-Time Low, Overwhelming Majority Say He Must Resign

August 6, 2021

Constance Nunes Grinds Her Gears In Greased-Up Denim

August 6, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.