NBA Rumors: Wizards Could Trade Kyle Kuzma & Deni Avdija To Pacers For Myles Turner

The Washington Wizards are currently one of the most aggressive teams on the trade market this summer. Despite trading Russell Westbrook to the Los Angeles Lakers, the Wizards still don't have any plan of moving All-Star shooting guard Bradley Beal and undergoing a full-scale rebuild. Instead of taking a different route, the Wizards remain committed to building a title contender around the face of the franchise.

After a five-team blockbuster deal that sent them Spencer Dinwiddie, Aaron Holiday, Isaiah Todd, Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, and Montrezl Harrell, a recent rumor suggests that the Wizards should target Indiana Pacer center Myles Turner next.