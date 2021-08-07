Trending Stories
NBA Rumors: Wizards Could Trade Kyle Kuzma & Deni Avdija To Pacers For Myles Turner

Myles Turner going for a lay up
Gettyimages | Andy Lyons
Basketball
JB Baruelo

The Washington Wizards are currently one of the most aggressive teams on the trade market this summer. Despite trading Russell Westbrook to the Los Angeles Lakers, the Wizards still don't have any plan of moving All-Star shooting guard Bradley Beal and undergoing a full-scale rebuild. Instead of taking a different route, the Wizards remain committed to building a title contender around the face of the franchise.

After a five-team blockbuster deal that sent them Spencer Dinwiddie, Aaron Holiday, Isaiah Todd, Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, and Montrezl Harrell, a recent rumor suggests that the Wizards should target Indiana Pacer center Myles Turner next.

Wizards Could Get Myles Turner From Pacers

Myles Turner bringing the ball down for the Pacers
Gettyimages | Pool

In a recent article, Greg Patuto of NBA Analysis Network came up with a hypothetical trade idea that would enable the Wizards to acquire Turner from the Pacers in the 2021 offseason. The Pacers may not be actively trading Turner but with the logjam at the starting center position, most people believe that they would consider moving him for the right price.

In the proposed trade scenario by Patuto, the Wizards would be sending a package that includes Kuzma and Deni Avdija to the Pacers in exchange for Turner.

Why The Pacers Would Make The Trade

Kyle Kuzma dunks the ball
Gettyimages | Jacob Kupferman

The proposed trade deal would be worth exploring for the Pacers. By sending Turner to Washington, they would be receiving a young starting-caliber player in Kuzma and a talented wingman that they could develop in Avdija. Unlike Turner, Kuzma is a natural power forward, making him an ideal frontcourt partner for Pacers center Domantas Sabonis.

The suggested trade won't make the Pacers an instant title contender but if Kuzma, Sabonis, Caris LeVert, Malcolm Brogdon, and TJ Warren grow together and build good chemistry, they would have a legitimate chance of making a huge noise in the Eastern Conference next season.

Myles Turner Becomes New Wizards' Starting Center

Myles Turner screams after Pacers' victory
Gettyimages | Andy Lyons

Turner would be an incredible addition to the Wizards. His potential arrival in Washington would significantly improve their performance on both ends of the floor. He would give them a more durable starting-caliber center who is a very reliable scorer under the basket, a great rebounder, a monster shot-blocker, and a decent floor-spacer.

Last season, Turner averaged 12.6 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 3.4 blocks while shooting 47.7 percent from the field and 33.5 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN. Those numbers are expected to further improve once he starts playing for a team that could give him a permanent spot in the starting line up and a significant role on the offensive end of the floor.

Trade To Wizards Would Be Beneficial For Myles Turner

Parting ways with the Pacers might also end up being beneficial for Turner. Moving out of the shadow of Sabonis could speed up Turner's development into a legitimate superstar in the league. The Wizards may not be one of the heavy favorites to capture the Larry O'Brien Trophy in the 2021-22 NBA season, but they are in doubt a much better team than the Pacers right now.

If Turner, Beal, Dinwiddie, Davis Bertans, and Rui Hachimura mesh well on the court and manage to stay away from any major injury, it's not hard to see the Wizards reaching the playoffs next year.

