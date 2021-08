The Great British Baking Show is returning to Netflix for a ninth season this fall.

Ever since fans of the hit cooking competition show saw the last episode of season eight, they've been waiting for news of the program's return and now, although no official premiere date has been confirmed, news of the series' renewal has been shared.

On August 4, Variety revealed the news of the ninth season of The Great British Baking Show, which is referred to as The Great British Bake Off in Great Britain.