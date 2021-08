Camila Cabello is about to make her film debut in Disney's upcoming remake of one of its most popular movies of all time, the love story of Cinderella.

Following years of success in the music industry, both with her former group, Fifth Harmony, and as a solo artist, the 24-year-old, who has previously appeared on a number of television shows, Cabello landed the coveted role of Cinderella herself as a number of other well-know actors nabbed other parts in the film.