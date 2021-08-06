Poll: Andrew Cuomo Approval Rating Plunges To All-Time Low, Overwhelming Majority Say He Must Resign

Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's approval and favorability ratings surged at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

The governor's popularity increased as the pandemic went on, with voters across the nation -- especially Democrats -- praising his leadership abilities.

Things began to shift when multiple outlets alleged that Cuomo and his allies covered up the true number of coronavirus-related deaths in nursing homes, and got even worse when a dozen women accused Cuomo of sexual harraseement.

According to a new Quinnipiac University poll, Cuomo's approval rating has hit an all-time low.