Nancy Pelosi 'Very Confident' Democrats Will Keep House In 2022

If the 2022 midterm elections were held today, the Republican Party would win back the House of Representatives. At least that's what Democratic Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney of New York seems to think.

Maloney, who is the head of the key Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC), reportedly issued the dire warning earlier this week, apparently alarming Democratic lawmakers, activists, and voters.

At her weekly Capitol press briefing Friday, Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi sought to downplay Democrats' concerns.

