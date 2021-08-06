Joe Biden Laughs Off Criticism From Ron DeSantis: 'Governor Who?'

President Joe Biden on Friday brushed off criticism from Florida's Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, joking with reporters who asked for a comment on the situation.

DeSantis this week pushed back against Biden's suggestion that some governors -- DeSantis included -- are not doing enough to curb the spread of COVID-19 in their states.

Florida, which has seen a major increase in coronavirus cases, has rolled back virtually all restrictions, despite the federal government and public health experts issuing alarming warnings regarding the new and highly-contagious Delta variant.