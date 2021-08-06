Is Cara Maria Sorbello Featured On The 'Challenge' Season 37? She Addresses Retirement Rumors

Cara Maria Sorbello recently made headlines after taking to her Instagram Stories, where she shared a number of suspicious posts that seemed to hint at her departure from MTV's The Challenge.

As E! News revealed to readers, Sorbello first prompted rumors of a retirement when she shared a photo of her co-star, Kam Williams, and said she was the "only acceptable ‘new face' of The Challenge."

"I didn't get an official retirement goodbye or a chance to pass the crown," Sorbello continued in the caption of her post.