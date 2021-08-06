Trending Stories
Is Cara Maria Sorbello Featured On The 'Challenge' Season 37? She Addresses Retirement Rumors

Cara Maria Sorbello smiles with red and purple hair.
Gettyimages | Mike Coppola
Celebrities
Lindsay Cronin

Cara Maria Sorbello recently made headlines after taking to her Instagram Stories, where she shared a number of suspicious posts that seemed to hint at her departure from MTV's The Challenge.

As E! News revealed to readers, Sorbello first prompted rumors of a retirement when she shared a photo of her co-star, Kam Williams, and said she was the "only acceptable ‘new face' of The Challenge."

"I didn't get an official retirement goodbye or a chance to pass the crown," Sorbello continued in the caption of her post.

Cara Maria Sorbello Reflected On An Old Diary Entry

Cara Maria Sorbello hangs from bars in a blue shirt and black shorts.
Gettyimages | Lars Niki

Sorbello went on to say that Williams didn't need her crown passed before making it clear she would be cheering her on in future seasons of the MTV competition series.

"But…[Kam] didn't need it passed. She walked in with it. Long live the queen. Keep doing amazing things. I will always root for you," Sorbello shared.

Then, as her reminiscing continued, Sorbello, 35, posted an image of a 2009 diary entry that chronicled the moments leading up to her addition to the show for The Challenge: Fresh Meat 2.

Cara Maria Sorbello Majorly Confused Her Fans

Cara Maria Sorbello holds a microphone with feathrers in her hair.
Gettyimages | Lars Niki

After sharing the years-old diary entry with her fans and followers, Sorbello offered an update.

"In the end, I was able to pay off my student loans, get Lasik to fix my eyes, buy my first home, get a new and safe car to battle Montana winter roads, and of course…care for Garnett," she wrote with a picture of her horse. "I am thankful. Best of luck to everyone starting their journeys. Goodbye."

Understandably, fans were left convinced she was leaving the show, especially since she was left out of the series' most recent season's cast.

Cara Maria Sorbello Is Not Retiring From 'The Challenge'

Cara Maria Sorbello wears a white shirt with ties and black and white striped pants.
Gettyimages | Mike Coppola

Despite her seemingly dire posts, Sorbello has since confirmed to E! News that she is "not retiring" from the show.

"The post was sparked from visiting home and reading old diaries from the beginning of my Challenge journey. I was reminiscing and my heart was heavy over the loss of my Garnett. She was a huge part of keeping my spirit alive during my Challenge career on and off the field," she explained.

"The post about passing the crown to Kam was simply me stating who I root for when I am not there (and even when I am there!). Right now, I am focusing on my photography and events company."

Many 'Challenge' Veterans Will Appear On Season 37

Cara Maria Sorbello shows off abs with 'The Challenge' cast mates posing.
Gettyimages | Lars Niki

While Sorbello won't be featured on the upcoming season of The Challenge, fans will be met with a number of other series veterans, including Tori Deal, Nany Gonzalez, Aneesa Ferreira, Ashley Mitchell, Kaycee Clark, Amanda Garcia, Big T, Nelson Thomas, Cory Wharton, Josh Martinez, Kyle Christie, Fessy Shafaat, CT Tamburello, Devin Walker, and Nam Vo.

Meanwhile, rookies to appear include cast members from Big Brother, Love Island, and _Survivor, among others.

The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies premieres August 11 on MTV.

