'RHOBH' Star Sutton Stracke Reacts To Erika Jayne's Breakdown

Sutton Stracke smiles with a curtain bang and stud earrings.
Shutterstock | 673594
Celebrities
Lindsay Cronin

Sutton Stracke, like most, was taken aback by Erika Jayne's breakdown during Wednesday night's episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

While appearing on an episode of the E! Network's The Daily Pop earlier this week, Stracke admitted to being surprised by Jayne's outburst of emotions before offering an update on her previously strained relationship with Crystal Kung-Minkoff and teasing what is to come on the Bravo reality series.

"It kind of came out of nowhere. It was very calm and then all of the sudden it erupted," Stracke said of Jayne's reaction to a question from Garcelle Beauvais.

Erika Jayne Was Triggered By A Question About Thomas Girardi

Erika Jayne wears a blue dress and matching blazer with a cross necklace.
Gettyimages | Amy Sussman

As fans saw on Wednesday night's episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Jayne became upset and stormed off after Beauvais mentioned her revelation about estranged husband Thomas Girardi continuously calling her after her November 2020 divorce filing.

"I think all of us that didn’t go on the hike were sort of like, ‘We just wanted to have our tacos.’ We were just like, ‘Yes! Shopping and tacos,’” Stracke recalled of the moments leading up to Jayne's emotional breakdown.

Sutton Stracke Defends Garcelle Beauvais' Comment

Sutton Stracke, Kathy Hilton, Kyle Richards, and Dorit Kemsley wear dresses on the red carpet.
Gettyimages | Rich Fury

When Stracke was then asked about whether or not it was out of line for Beauvais to bring up the topic in front of the rest of the ladies, Stracke said she didn't feel it was inappropriate.

"I think because we had had the dinner when Garcelle wasn’t there. We thought Erika was sharing everything. So it felt very normal to ask the question because we hadn’t been on the hike," Stracke explained. "It seemed normal but apparently that was not the case. I think that was a no-no.”

Sutton Stracke Believes She And Crystal Kung-Minkoff Are 'Cool'

Sutton Stracke wears a black dress and long necklace.
Shutterstock | 564025

As for where she stands with Kung-Minkoff following a number of tense moments early on in the series, Stracke said she believes that their drama is finally behind them.

“As Taylor Swift says, ‘Always sleep with one eye open.’ No, I think we’re cool," Stracke joked. "Things settled so that’s good. It’s always nice when the dust settles and you can get along with the girls. Because you don’t want personalities to clash so much that the group can’t get along because that’s disruptive.”

What's To Come On The Remaining Episodes Of 'RHOBH'?

Sutton Stracke wears a yellow dress and white tennis shoes.
Gettyimages | Rich Fury

"I think what we’re going to see next in La Quinta is the L.A. Times article comes out so that’s what gets the dust stirred up some more,” Stracke teased of an article shared last year that spotlighted Girardi's alleged crimes against his former clients and lenders.

To see more of Stracke, Jayne, and their cast mates, don't miss new episodes of the 11th season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, which air on Wednesday nights at 8/7c on Bravo.

