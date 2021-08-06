'RHOBH' Star Sutton Stracke Reacts To Erika Jayne's Breakdown

Sutton Stracke, like most, was taken aback by Erika Jayne's breakdown during Wednesday night's episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

While appearing on an episode of the E! Network's The Daily Pop earlier this week, Stracke admitted to being surprised by Jayne's outburst of emotions before offering an update on her previously strained relationship with Crystal Kung-Minkoff and teasing what is to come on the Bravo reality series.

"It kind of came out of nowhere. It was very calm and then all of the sudden it erupted," Stracke said of Jayne's reaction to a question from Garcelle Beauvais.