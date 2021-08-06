Trending Stories
Lakers Legend Robert Horry Calls Dennis Schroder A 'Disaster' Of His Own Game Plan

Dennis Schroder reacts to a foul call
Gettyimages | Sean Gardner
Basketball
JB Baruelo

In the middle of the 2020-21 NBA season, the Los Angeles Lakers tried to prevent veteran point guard Dennis Schroder from hitting the free agency market by offering him a four-year contract extension worth $83.3 million. However, to everyone's surprise, Schroder rejected the Lakers' proposal, believing that he could earn a bigger payday when he tests the free agency market this summer.

That turned out to be a decision that he would regret for the rest of his career. With his disappointing performance in the 2021 NBA Playoffs, most people have doubts if Schroder could receive a max contract in the upcoming free agency.

Lakers Robert Horry Calls Dennis Schroder A 'Disaster'

Dennis Schroder claps his hands after a successful play
Gettyimages | Elsa

In a recent appearance on ESPN's The Jump, via Youtube, Lakers legend Robert Horry talked about Schroder and his decision not to sign a contract extension with the Lakers in mid-season.

“You said, ‘Oh, I want to return to the Lakers.’ But you wanted to play games. Now you are the disaster of your own game plan," Horry said, as quoted by ClutchPoints. "You don’t know what you’re going to do. You probably lost about $60 million because you didn’t sign with the Lakers. Now you’re probably going to have to sign a one-year deal because I don’t think the Lakers are going to bring you back because they’re stacked now."

Lakers Unlikely To Re-Sign Dennis Schroder

Dennis Schroder making plays for the Lakers
Gettyimages | Harry How

When they got eliminated in the first round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs, Schroder hinted at his plan to return to Los Angeles for another season. However, re-signing him may no longer be an option for the Lakers. Days before the 2021 NBA free agency, the Lakers already got a new starting point guard when they acquired Russell Westbrook in a blockbuster deal with the Washington Wizards.

With Westbrook on their roster, giving Schroder a lucrative deal doesn't make sense for the Lakers. Even if Schroder agrees to give them a discount and accept a backup role, it still remains a big question if the Lakers would still be interested in bringing him back, especially knowing that they also have Wayne Ellington, Kent Bazemore, Malik Monk, Kendrick Nunn, and Talen Horton-Tucker on their team.

Robert Horry Likened Dennis Schroder To Isaiah Thomas

Isaiah Thomas sends a thumbs up to fans
Gettyimages | Maddie Meyer

While expressing his frustration over his mid-season decision, Horry is still hoping that Schroder won't suffer the same fate as former Boston Celtics superstar Isaiah Thomas. Like Schroder, Thomas also refused to sign a contract extension with the Celtics during the 2016-17 season, thinking he could get a better deal in the 2017 offseason.

Unfortunately, in the summer of 2017, the "Brinks truck" never arrive in front of Thomas' doorsteps. Instead of giving him a huge payday, the Celtics rewarded Thomas' loyalty and sacrifice by trading him to the Cleveland Cavaliers in exchange for Kyrie Irving.

Lakers' Rivals Interested In Signing Dennis Schroder

Dennis Schroder lays up the ball
Gettyimages | Sean Gardner

Though getting a max contract is less likely, Schroder is still expected to find a new home in the 2021 NBA free agency. As of now, there are rumors that the Celtics are interested in signing Schroder. The Celtics are currently in need of a starting-caliber point guard after trading Kemba Walker to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

However, though he's expected to fill Walker's spot in their backcourt, the Celtics may only be able to offer Schroder the mid-level exception this summer.

