Lakers Legend Robert Horry Calls Dennis Schroder A 'Disaster' Of His Own Game Plan

In the middle of the 2020-21 NBA season, the Los Angeles Lakers tried to prevent veteran point guard Dennis Schroder from hitting the free agency market by offering him a four-year contract extension worth $83.3 million. However, to everyone's surprise, Schroder rejected the Lakers' proposal, believing that he could earn a bigger payday when he tests the free agency market this summer.

That turned out to be a decision that he would regret for the rest of his career. With his disappointing performance in the 2021 NBA Playoffs, most people have doubts if Schroder could receive a max contract in the upcoming free agency.