The Best Fitness Accessories For Outdoor Exercise

Young man exercising outdoors.
Shutterstock | 1333909
Lifestyle
Alexandra Lozovschi

Thinking of moving your workout outdoors? You're in for a treat, especially if you pack the right kind of gear.

There are plenty of benefits to exercising in the open air. Not only will you get a good endorphin kick, but you'll also be able to connect with nature and soak up some vitamin D.

Moreover, getting your sweat on outdoors will do more for your mental and physical health than grinding away at the gym or at home, according to this 2010 Environmental Science & Technology study.

Here's what you need to get started.

1. Recommended Sportswear

Young man exercising by a park bench.
Shutterstock | 540181

First things first: you're going to need proper attire. Look into a good pair of compression pants that will keep you moving comfortably.

Esquire recommends DSG Men's Compression Tights, which will keep you dry and cool thanks to their wicking technology and mesh panels, while also providing insulation when needed, especially if you workout early mornings or late evenings. For all time intervals in between, compression shorts will do.

Whether you're jogging, cycling, or working out in the park, you can't do without a comfy pair of sneakers that will give your feet and ankles the support you need. Consider these Nike Air Jordan for a retro, '80s' vibe.

While you're at it, grab yourself a pair of polarized sunglasses. Your eyes will thank you.

2. Training Accessories

Young man using a TRX system outdoor.
Shutterstock | 1545944

Now that you've got your sportswear covered, it's time to bust out the big guns -- namely, the training gear that will have you sweating and feeling the burn while also conveniently fitting into your backpack for easy transport.

A heavy rope is a must, per Esquire. Go for one with a weight option, such as the Get Strong Rope, to really get those muscles working.

If you're used to sweating it out with your TRX system at home, the good news is you can pack it up to go as well. All you need to do is hook it up to something sturdy, like a tree branch, a metal pole, or a tall grill fence. If you don't have a TRX system already, pick one up here.

If you want to go that extra mile and truly intensify your cross-training, strength training or running regimen, consider wearing a weighted vest, that you can fit with a variety of weights as desired.

3. Hydration Accessories

Young man doing planks on the sidewalk next to a water bottle.
Shutterstock | 283943287

You can't do a proper workout without staying hydrated, and that's where the Brita Water Filter Bottle comes in. It's leak-proof and reusable, and it has a filter fitted into the straw so you won't have to worry about chlorine or organic impurities when refilling on the go.

However, when it comes to your H2O needs, nothing can beat a hydration backpack. This Vibrelli design comes with a two-liter water bladder inside, while also being lightweight. No more stopping mid-workout for a sip of water!

4. Tech Gear

Man wearing a fitness bracelet.
Shutterstock | 1333909

Whether you're using a fitness tracker or prefer to tune out the world and listen to some music while you get those endorphins pumping, you're gonna need to gear up with some tech.

Blast your favorite tunes without inconveniencing anyone with the Jaybird Vista Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds. They're rugged, waterproof, and sweatproof, and they're specially designed not to fall out of your ears no matter how intense your workout is, says Esquire.

To avoid holding your phone in your pocket (and potentially risk dropping it), wear a comfy armband. This one has a see-through, touch-screen front so you can use your phone anytime. It's also adjustable and easy to wear.

If smartwatches are more your thing, Apple Watches will keep track of your health stats (they can measure your blood oxygen or take an ECG anytime) and be on top of your fitness goals.

