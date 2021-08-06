The Best Fitness Accessories For Outdoor Exercise

Thinking of moving your workout outdoors? You're in for a treat, especially if you pack the right kind of gear.

There are plenty of benefits to exercising in the open air. Not only will you get a good endorphin kick, but you'll also be able to connect with nature and soak up some vitamin D.

Moreover, getting your sweat on outdoors will do more for your mental and physical health than grinding away at the gym or at home, according to this 2010 Environmental Science & Technology study.

Here's what you need to get started.