Joe Biden Embraces Trump Immigration Policy, Frustrating Some Democrats

During the 2020 presidential campaign, then Democratic-nominee Joe Biden promised to undo then-President Donald Trump's signature immigration policies.

Biden reaffirmed the promise when he took office, but he has not exactly worked to reverse his predecessors orders.

Most notably, the Biden administration has refused to abandon Title 42, a controversial policy that allows border officials to prevent migrants from seeking asylum by expelling them for "public health reasons."

Biden's decision to continue the controversial practice has frustrated civil liberties organizations and some Democratic lawmakers.