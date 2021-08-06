NBA Rumors: Ben Simmons Prefers To Join 'California Teams' Over Raptors & Blazers

Philadelphia 76ers point guard Ben Simmons is currently one of the most talked-about players in the 2021 NBA offseason. After a dismal performance in the 2021 NBA Playoffs, rumors have begun to circulate that the Sixers would trade Simmons this summer.

So far, Simmons has been receiving strong interest from aspiring contenders that need additional star power and rebuilding teams that want to speed up their timeline. Though he doesn't have any control regarding his trade destination, recent reports revealed that Simmons has preferences where he would want to play next.