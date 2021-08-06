NFL Rumors: Eagles Could Trade TE Zach Ertz To Jaguars For Conditional 2022 Fifth-Round Pick, Per 'ESPN'

In the past months, rumors have been continuously swirling around veteran tight end Zach Ertz and his future with the Philadephia Eagles. Since failing to reach a deal regarding a contract extension with the Eagles, there are speculations that Ertz is trying to find his way out of the City of Brotherly Love.

The 30-year-old tight end may have decided to show up at the start of the Eagles' training camp, but Mike Garofolo of NFL Network said on Twitter that it doesn't mean that everything between him and Philadelphia is "copacetic."