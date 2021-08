Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson is one of the NFL players who are highly expected to be moved before the start of the 2021 NFL season. Since January, Watson has been finding his way out of Space City, expressing his unhappiness over the direction the Texans are taking.

At first, the Texans were hesitant to move Watson, saying that they still considered him part of their long-term future. However, after he was involved in a huge controversy, the Texans are now open to trading Watson.