Gymnast Nastia Liukin Stretches Flexible Legs With Exciting News

Olympic gymnast Nastia Liukin has big news, this as she continues to make headlines for her high-profile appearances at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The 31-year-old five-time Olympic medalist is budding on the business front via her new footwear collab - already a Volition partner via her Celery Green skincare line, Nastia is now conquering sportswear as she joins forces with Athletic Propulsion Labs.

The APL + Nastia Liukin Capsule Collection, already near sold-out with Drop 1, now has a 2.0, and it came with some stretchy promo.