Trending Stories
Celebrities

Kylie Jenner Shows 'What I Eat In A Day' With Gym Body

Basketball

NBA Rumors: Proposed Deal Would Send Buddy Hield To Warriors For Kelly Oubre Jr. & 2026 1st-Rounder

Basketball

NBA Rumors: GSW Could Get Ben Simmons In Suggested Three-Team Blockbuster Involving Sixers & Pacers

Basketball

NBA Rumors: Damian Lillard Wants To Recruit Draymond Green To Trail Blazers, Says 'ESPN' Insider

US Politics

Mike Lindell Promises 'Miracles' At Pro-Trump Event: 'There's Going To Be So Many People Coming To Jesus'

Celebrities

Gymnast Nastia Liukin Faces Backlash In Upside-Down Splits

Gymnast Nastia Liukin Stretches Flexible Legs With Exciting News

Nastia Liukin smiles close up
Getty
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Olympic gymnast Nastia Liukin has big news, this as she continues to make headlines for her high-profile appearances at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The 31-year-old five-time Olympic medalist is budding on the business front via her new footwear collab - already a Volition partner via her Celery Green skincare line, Nastia is now conquering sportswear as she joins forces with Athletic Propulsion Labs.

The APL + Nastia Liukin Capsule Collection, already near sold-out with Drop 1, now has a 2.0, and it came with some stretchy promo.

Flawless Arabesque

Nastia Liukin outdoor deck stretch
NastiaLiukin/Instagram

Scroll for Nastia's snap. The Russian-born star this week confirmed the second drop from her APL collab, one bringing tricolor and slip-on sneakers in red, white, and blue amid other shades.

Nastia's Instagram photo two days ago showed her balancing on tip-toe and delivering a ballerina-perfect arabesque by outdoor concrete - while Liukin was balancing herself against a wall using her hand, the leggy pose was impressive as she wore tight black leggings, a matching tank, plus a jacket around her waist. A swipe right changed the scene (but not the footwear).

Scroll For The Snap!

Sharing close-ups of her mesh-topped kicks and painted nails to match the main colorway, Nastia took to her caption, writing:

"@APL + Nastia Liukin Drop 2 is HERE."

"Two styles, inspired by unity, competition, and country. Fueled by passion. For the inner athlete in all of us. Shop them now via the link in my bio. Limited edition—so grab them fast!" she added. Quick to leave a like was 25-year-old former Olympic gymnast McKayla Maroney, herself in the news for her 2021 GEICO commercial. More after the photos, where you can swipe.

Pricey But Perfect

Nastia Liukin in shorts on the beach
NastiaLiukin/Instagram

Nastia launched Drop 1 in the first week of July, offering the TechLoom Bliss ($200) and the TechLoom Breeze ($245). In a statement, the beauty blogger spoke to Footwear News, revealing her mindset behind the designs.

“The stars represent a commitment to yourself, to your goals and your passions. And even though you don’t really necessarily know or can see the outcome, stars in the sky can be a symbol as your path to your final destination,” she said. More photos below.

Praise For 2020 Olympics Team

Liukin has been supporting the U.S. gymnastics team throughout the Olympics, in particular, mental health warrior and superstar Simone Biles. She added:

"As an athlete, you never take more than two days off. And for them to have taken time off training and face that uncertainty and add on another year … what they’ve had to go through, it’s really unthinkable."

Liukin retired aged 22 back in 2012. Her legacy continues via the annual Nastia Cup, this year hosting its 12th event in Indiana.

Latest Headlines

'Harry Potter' Star Jessie Cave Treated 'Different' After Weight Gain

August 6, 2021

Lady Gaga Criticized In Platform Heels Gym Look

August 5, 2021

Alexandra Daddario Impresses With Floor Nap In Gold Dress

August 5, 2021

Britney Spears Shows Off 'Favorite' Bikini In Heels

August 5, 2021

NBA Rumors: Damian Lillard Wants To Recruit Draymond Green To Trail Blazers, Says 'ESPN' Insider

August 5, 2021

NBA Rumors: GSW Could Get Ben Simmons In Suggested Three-Team Blockbuster Involving Sixers & Pacers

August 5, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.