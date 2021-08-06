Trending Stories
Celebrities

Kylie Jenner Shows 'What I Eat In A Day' With Gym Body

Basketball

NBA Rumors: Proposed Deal Would Send Buddy Hield To Warriors For Kelly Oubre Jr. & 2026 1st-Rounder

Basketball

NBA Rumors: GSW Could Get Ben Simmons In Suggested Three-Team Blockbuster Involving Sixers & Pacers

Basketball

NBA Rumors: Damian Lillard Wants To Recruit Draymond Green To Trail Blazers, Says 'ESPN' Insider

Celebrities

Olivia Dunne Impresses Fellow Gymnasts With Dreamy Beach Shoot

Celebrities

Gymnast Nastia Liukin Faces Backlash In Upside-Down Splits

Angela Simmons Celebrates 'Boots 'N Thighs' In Short Shorts

Angela Simmons close up
AngelaSimmons/Instagram
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Angela Simmons is all pink thigh-highs while celebrating her footwear and her figure in an Instagram post that's getting noticed. The 33-year-old Growing Up Hip-Hop star and body-positive beauty founder knocked out another flawless style look this week, updating in tiny frayed denim hot pants, a crop top, and one loud pair of slouchy thigh boots.

The post, featuring a gallery of photos as Angela went glam, also came with a body mention. Zero complaints in the comments section as Angela stunned her 7 million followers.

'Boots 'N Thighs'

Angela Simmons bodysuit selfie
AngelaSimmons/Instagram

Scroll for the photos. Angela, making 2020 headlines for saying she isn't "perfect" as she addressed her shape in a raw acceptance post, was looking super-fit and definitely showing the results of her famous early morning workouts.

The Just Angela star, now complete with her own reality series, had posed in a tricolor look via her denim, mint-green and patterned crop top, and the girly pink boots, with a cute, hand-held bag matching the statement footwear. Giant hoop earrings and a silver bracelet added low-key pizzazz.

Scroll For The Snaps

The mom to 2016-born Sutton wrote: "Boots 'n thighs" in her caption, quickly following the post by another confident display in the same ensemble. This time, the Simmons Beauty CEO wrote: "MISS SIMMONS" as she shouted out the DHair Boutique brand she holds a partner status with.

Anyone keen to see how Angela keeps her figure in shape need only scroll her Instagram - it also affords a peek at her relationship with boxer boyfriend Daniel Jacobs, plus that famous bedroom yoga swing. Swipe for the gallery - scroll for more photos.

'All About Embracing Curves'

Angela Simmons in shorts and boots
AngelaSimmons/Instagram

2021 marked Angela launching her Built Not Bought by Angela wellness brand. "Built Not Bought" is the hashtag backing the star's 2019-founded Purpose App, but it's now way more than a phrase. Angela has been promoting the brand's latest offerings, telling fans:

"Now is the time 🙌… All new @xtremebuiltnotbought launching soon … Apparel, workout equipment, supplements and programs… I’m all about embracing your curves . Let’s go 💫🏋🏽‍♀️ Follow us for all updates ✨." Simmons has promised 2021's biggest seller, too. Leggings.

Plugging Her Natural Beauty Brand

In May of last year, Angela launched Simmons Beauty, a simplistic brand boasting natural ingredients and one the beauty has been promoting on her social media. Posing all comfy in a white bathrobe and with a towel turban on her head recently, Angela announced:

"In the lab lately working on some amazing new @shopsimmonsbeauty products. For now enjoy our summer SALE starting now . 🙌"

Combined, Angela's boots 'n thighs posts have garnered over 300,000 likes. For more from Ange, check out her Instagram.

Latest Headlines

'Rust To Riches' Season 4: What We Know & Who's On The Cast

August 6, 2021

'The White Lotus' Mirrored Jennifer Coolidge's Pandemic Blues

August 6, 2021

Gemma Chan Talks 'Fun' Experience Filming 'Eternals' With Richard Madden

August 6, 2021

Eminem's Daughter Stuns In Lollapalooza Crop Top

August 6, 2021

Gymnast Nastia Liukin Stretches Flexible Legs With Exciting News

August 6, 2021

'Harry Potter' Star Jessie Cave Treated 'Different' After Weight Gain

August 6, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.