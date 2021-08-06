Trending Stories
'Rust To Riches' Season 4: What We Know & Who's On The Cast

The 'Rust to Riches' cast wears T-shirts and hats in group photo.
Car Masters | Instagram
TV
Lindsay Cronin

Car Masters: Rust to Riches has quickly become one of the most popular television shows on Netflix. And, while the series' third season only just premiered, fans are already looking forward to the shows' potential fourth season.

Although season four of the automobile-fueled show, which is based out of the Gotham Garage, has yet to be confirmed by the streaming service, a new report has suggested that a renewal could be right around the corner, especially if season three continues to captivate viewers.

'Rust to Riches' Is A Valuable Addition To Its Genre

Constance Nunes poses with the men of 'Rust to Riches' at an outdoor event.
Car Masters | Instagram

As The Cinemaholic explained to readers on August 4, Car Masters: Rust to Riches is not only quite popular, it's also a valuable addition to the genre, which includes a number of other shows, such as Formula 1: Drive to Survive, West Coast Customs, and Rust Valley Restorers.

As these series also see success, it becomes more and more clear that people love seeing documentaries and other realty shows about cars, car remodels, and all other things pertaining to the topic.

When Could A New Season Be Released?

The 'Rust to Riches' cast stands near a Chrysler Sebring.
Car Masters | Instagram

As for when season four could potentially begin airing, the outlet said that Netflix has seemingly offered a hint at when a new season will premiere with their pattern of show releases.

Following the initial debut of Car Masters: Rust to Riches in September 2018, the series was granted with a second season just 18 months later. Then, 17 months after that, the third season arrived.

So, if that pattern continues with a new season ordered by the final quarter of 2021, season four could premiere in early 2023.

Who Will Appear On 'Rust To Riches' Season 4?

Two men from 'Rust to Riches' stand in front of a gray and blue shirt.
Car Masters | Instagram

Although the official season four cast of Car Masters: Rust to Riches will not be confirmed until the fourth season is announced, there doesn't seem to be any reason to think that all of the series' current stars, including Mark Towle, Tony Quinones, Constance Nunes, Shawn Pilot, and Michael "Caveman" Pyle, wouldn't be back.

As fans of the show well know, Towle owns Gotham Garage, a mechanical shop where the rest of the cast works on turning old cars into stunning creations.

Mark Towle Has An Extensive History In Hollywood

Mark Towle stands by a black classic car.
Car Masters | Instagram

According to _The Cinemaholic, Towle has years of experience designing props and vehicles for Hollywood productions and has been featured on a number of different shows, including The TODAY Show, America’s Most Wanted, and Gearz.

The outlet went on to confirm that Nunes and Pyle are mechanics while Quinones is a machinist and fabricator. As for Pilot, he is a wheel-deal maker who previously appeared in a minor role in 1999's Three Kings.

Check out Rust to Riches season three, streaming now on Netflix.

