Britney Spears Showcases 'Beautiful' Home That Needs 'Work'

Britney Spears today wasn't above admitting that her L.A. mansion needs a bit of "work." The 39-year-old singer, fresh from Hawaii vacation headlines, was back in her West Coast home on Thursday and posting for her 32.9 million Instagram followers. Britney filmed herself speaking in selfie mode as she talked about loving her "beautiful" property, but shabby parts were shown as the Grammy winner talked plans to spruce the place up.

In particular, Britney is keen to revamp her backyard. See the video below.