Britney Spears Showcases 'Beautiful' Home That Needs 'Work'

Britney Spears close up
BritneySpears/Instagram
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Britney Spears today wasn't above admitting that her L.A. mansion needs a bit of "work." The 39-year-old singer, fresh from Hawaii vacation headlines, was back in her West Coast home on Thursday and posting for her 32.9 million Instagram followers. Britney filmed herself speaking in selfie mode as she talked about loving her "beautiful" property, but shabby parts were shown as the Grammy winner talked plans to spruce the place up.

In particular, Britney is keen to revamp her backyard. See the video below.

'My House Is Beautiful'

Scroll for the footage. Britney, who shares her home with 27-year-old boyfriend Sam Asghari, wore a cream bikini top as she held her smartphone, saying: "Ok, so on this beautiful day today I've realized I need to get my yard a little bit more..."

"My goal, um, for the future, is to get a koi pond," Spears continued, saying she wanted to put "little fishies" in there. Getting candid as she showed a worn ceiling, the blonde added that she has a "beautiful home," but that it has a lot of "work" needed.

'Here I Go'

Taking to her caption and saying she was getting "in the yard a little late," Britney wrote:

"Either way ... this is a couple of pics of my backyard but I’m honestly being pretty modest and humble cause well If I must say so myself it’s pretty spectacular!!!! The last two pics are basically a speck of what’s here but I chose to post it because well ... it looks like a British castle 🏰 ... "

More photos after the video, where you can swipe.

Lots Of Videos Today

Britney, who stuck to the koi pond theme in her caption, closed writing: "BUT I'll show you guys the finished process of my yard after I get my hands 🙌 on it 🤓 !!!! Psssss hopefully I can show you my koi pond by then too 🌊 !!!"

Traffic on Spears' Instagram is likely high today, particularly given that three separate videos have landed on the feed. One sees the singer use the word "conservatorship" for the first time on Instagram. More after it.

Says She's Doing Okay

Britney remains under the grip of 69-year-old dad Jamie Spears as she battles him in court. Wearing a red bikini and posting in selfie mode earlier today, the mom of two admitted there had been a lot of "drama" surrounding the conservatorship, however she stated being okay, also stating that "the cat is out of the bag."

A Q&A video followed the selfie - here fans weren't too sure as the questions echoed ones supposedly asked over 2020 and 2021. #FreeBritney only recalls asking the singer if she's okay.

