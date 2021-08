"She has a connection with humans, and with the world and the earth. That is her strength, so I leant into that," Chan continued.

In the movie, Chan's character will be seen forming a deep connection with Ikaris, another super-powered immortal who is played by actor Richard Madden, who is most known for his role in Game of Thrones.

Looking back at the experience the two of them had together, Chan described it as "fun," giving a nod to her longtime friendship with her 35-year-old co-star.