Eminem's Daughter Stuns In Lollapalooza Crop Top

Eminem's 25-year-old daughter Hailie Jade Scott is big-time raking in the compliments today. The influencer and daughter to rap superstar Eminem marked her attendance at the Lollapalooza music festival on Thursday, posting for her 2.1 million Instagram followers and channeling a skimpy, figure-flaunting, and super-snappy look.

Hailie, making 2021 headlines for shouting out the '90s, was giving even the most stylish of Depopers a run for their money, sporting high-waisted mom jeans and a two-tone crop top that 100% showed off her rock-hard abs. Check it out below.