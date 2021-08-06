Trending Stories
Eminem's Daughter Stuns In Lollapalooza Crop Top

Hailie Jade smiles with birthday balloons
HailieJade/Instagram
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Eminem's 25-year-old daughter Hailie Jade Scott is big-time raking in the compliments today. The influencer and daughter to rap superstar Eminem marked her attendance at the Lollapalooza music festival on Thursday, posting for her 2.1 million Instagram followers and channeling a skimpy, figure-flaunting, and super-snappy look.

Hailie, making 2021 headlines for shouting out the '90s, was giving even the most stylish of Depopers a run for their money, sporting high-waisted mom jeans and a two-tone crop top that 100% showed off her rock-hard abs. Check it out below.

She's A Lollapalooza Girl

Hailie Jade in denim bra and pants
HailieJade/Instagram

Scroll for the photos. The Lollapalooza festival, this year held in Chicago, IL and bringing headline acts from Miley Cyrus to Megan Thee Stallion, has been attended by Instagram's influencers from model Sommer Ray to today's latest addition.

Hailie, who snagged herself a lucrative PUMA deal earlier this year, had taken a break from shouting out the clothing giant, and she hadn't done her outfit by half. Posing by colorful wall art, the star stunned in a super-tiny and cut-out crop top in white and green, with the golden tan abs offset by denims.

See The Shot Below

Sending out a confident smile and a casual pose while in heeled sandals, Hailie also rocked a cute cream shoulder bag matching one half of her crop top. She included an array of looks with a swipe right - continuing in jeans, the beauty blogger was seen gazing out towards a crowd as she stood by railings.

A shot of Chicago's downtown streets was also included, with Hailie returning in the final slide as she crossed a sunny crosswalk in jeans, white sneakers, and a pink tank.

Fans Are Quoting Dad Em

Hailie Jade indoors in jeans
HailieJade/Instagram

Hailie's followers come heavy on the dad references, with today bringing out quotes from The Real Slim Shady star's lyrics. Quickly gaining a like was a reply quoting 2002 track "Cleaning Out My Closet." The fan wrote:

"And Hailie's getting' so big now You should see her, she's beautiful But you'll never see her She won't even be at your funeral."

"Queen omg ur soooo pretty," another gushed. The post also clocked Hailie a sweet 97,000+ likes in two hours. Keep scrolling for more after Hailie's headline-making bikini snap.

Landing PUMA Contract

Hailie, a Michigan State University graduate, has stated that her career isn't fully set in stone, but the brands are flocking to her. In May, and while crouching down in shorts, a yellow bikini top, and sneakers from PUMA, the star announced her partnership with the sportswear label.

"Which do u prefer? dressed up or down (literally 🤣)? thankfully the @pumawomen mayze sneakers go with both because i didn't have much more room in my suitcase 😜 #pumapartner," she told her followers.

