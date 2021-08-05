Trending Stories
Lady Gaga Criticized In Platform Heels Gym Look

Lady Gaga close up
Gettyimages | Vittorio Zunino Celotto
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Lady Gaga, arguably wearing her most fabulous outfit to date this week, has garnered criticism for stepping out in skin-tight gym shorts, a crop top, and beyond-high platform boots. The "Bad Romance" singer and A Star is Born actress was photographed exiting Radio City Music Hall in NYC today, where photos showed the 35-year-old harnessing her well-known love of stand-out outfits and challenging high heels.

Gaga, who showed off rock-hard abs in her powder-blue look, didn't get the universal thumbs-up, though.

Another 'Gaga' Look

Lady Gaga in loud outfit and boots
Gettyimages | Stuart C. Wilson

Scroll for the photos, ones circulated by everyone from The Daily Mail to U.S.-based media outlet Just Jared. Gaga, fresh from collaborating for a live performance with legend Tony Bennett as she reveals a collab album with him, was snapped looking fiercely tan, fiercely toned, and 100% giving the Kardashians a run for their money on the gym wear.

Gaga, waving confidently at the paparazzi, was outfitted in pastel blue and high-waisted cycling shorts, a thin-strapped sports bralette, plus cat-eye shades. The footwear spoke for itself.

See The Photos Below

The House of Gucci actress, this year joined on-screen by the likes of Al Pacino and 54-year-old Salma Hayek, managed not to wobble as she strutted in a calf-high pair of white and laced-up platform boots - the ultra-high heels, all pointy, also matched a tiny white purse Gaga held. The star also ensured her tattoos were on show as the media chased her around.

Quick to post the images was Just Jared, where fans don't seem to be digging the outfit. See the replies below.

Fans Aren't Feeling It

Lady Gaga sweater selfie
LadyGaga/Instagram

Quickly gaining likes was a fan slamming the getup. "There's nothing cute about this outfit," they wrote. While one user called the "fashion promo show" quite "bad," another said: "That [sic] kind of shoes is absolutely horrible."

Hate, bitter or not, tends to sink on comments left to high-profile and much-loved stars, but remarks deeming the look a fail kept on coming. "I’m not loving this look," another fan replied. Then again, others were out to gush over their favorite "icon." More photos below.

'The Same Person Inside'

Fans, who've watched the Haus Laboratories cosmetics founder strip down her makeup and tone down the outfits in recent years, may wish to recall her words to Harper's Bazaar back in 2011. The statement looks, which have included Gaga's famous meat dress, come backed by logic.

"I think that artifice is the new reality. It's more about just being honest and sincere to the core of what you do. Whether I'm wearing lots of makeup or no makeup, I'm always the same person inside," she said.

