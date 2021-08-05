Lady Gaga Criticized In Platform Heels Gym Look

Lady Gaga, arguably wearing her most fabulous outfit to date this week, has garnered criticism for stepping out in skin-tight gym shorts, a crop top, and beyond-high platform boots. The "Bad Romance" singer and A Star is Born actress was photographed exiting Radio City Music Hall in NYC today, where photos showed the 35-year-old harnessing her well-known love of stand-out outfits and challenging high heels.

Gaga, who showed off rock-hard abs in her powder-blue look, didn't get the universal thumbs-up, though.