Jessie Cave looked back at her time as Lavender Brown during an interview with The Guardian earlier this month. And, while discussing her Harry Potter role, she admitted to going through hard times due to comments that were reportedly made about her weight on set.

Noting that those comments struck with her throughout her career in Hollywood, 34-year-old Cave, who played the part of Lavender in the last three movies of the film series, recalled how she put on weight between production.