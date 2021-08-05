Trending Stories
Basketball

NBA Rumors: GSW Could Get Ben Simmons In Suggested Three-Team Blockbuster Involving Sixers & Pacers

Basketball

NBA Rumors: Proposed Deal Would Send Buddy Hield To Warriors For Kelly Oubre Jr. & 2026 1st-Rounder

Celebrities

Olivia Dunne Impresses Fellow Gymnasts With Dreamy Beach Shoot

Celebrities

Gymnast Nastia Liukin Faces Backlash In Upside-Down Splits

Celebrities

Kylie Jenner Shows 'What I Eat In A Day' With Gym Body

US Politics

Mike Lindell Promises 'Miracles' At Pro-Trump Event: 'There's Going To Be So Many People Coming To Jesus'

NBA Rumors: Damian Lillard Wants To Recruit Draymond Green To Trail Blazers, Says 'ESPN' Insider

Damian Lillard talking to Draymond Green
Gettyimages | Ethan Miller
Basketball
JB Baruelo

Since they suffered a first-round exit at the hands of the Denver Nuggets in the 2021 NBA Playoffs, rumors have been continuously swirling around All-Star point guard Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers. However, despite numerous calls for them to trade the face of the franchise, the Trail Blazers still haven't shown a strong indication that they are planning to move Lillard and undergo a full-scale rebuild.

Lillard has also denied that he's no longer happy in Portland, saying that he remains committed in helping the Trail Blazers win their first NBA championship title.

Damian Lillard Wants To Team Up With Draymond Green In Portland, Says 'ESPN' Insider

Draymond Green screams after Warriors' victory
Gettyimages | Ezra Shaw

Instead of leaving Portland for a better team, Lillard is doing his part to help the Trail Blazers build a more competitive roster for the 2021-22 NBA season. In a recent episode of ESPN's The Jump, NBA insider Brian Windhorst said that Lillard could be trying to recruit Golden State Warriors power forward Draymond Green to Portland.

"Draymond and Damian are buddies," Windhorst said, as quoted by NBA Central via Twitter. "They love to hang out with each other and play with each other. I think Dame would like to get Draymond to the Blazers"

NBA Players Using Olympics As Avenue To Recruit Potential Teammates

Draymond Green and Damian Lillard discussing an offensive play
Gettyimages | Ethan Miller

Lillard is yet to confirm or deny Windhorst's revelations, but no one would be surprised if it's true. It has been one of the worst-kept secrets in the league that some players are using major sports events like the Olympics as an avenue to recruit potential teammates.

However, though they have formed a good relationship during their brief time together as members of the USA men's national basketball team, it remains unknown if it would be enough to convince Green to leave the Warriors for the Trail Blazers.

Draymond Green Could Give Trail Blazers A Defensive Identity

Draymond Green complaining to the referee
Gettyimages | Jared C. Tilton

It's easy to understand why Lillard would want to have Green in Portland. Green may not be on the same level as LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Anthony Davis, and Giannis Antetokounmpo, but he would still be an incredible addition to the Trail Blazers. His potential arrival in Portland would help them improve their defensive efficiency that ranked second-worst in the league last season, allowing 113.4 points per 100 possessions, per ESPN.

Green would give the Trail Blazers another reliable scorer behind Lillard and CJ McCollum, as well as a great rebounder, playmaker, defender, and floor-spacer. Last season, he averaged 7.0 points, 7.1 rebounds, 8.9 assists, and 1.7 steals while shooting 44.7 percent from the field, per ESPN.

Warriors Eyeing To Acquire Damian Lillard Via Trade

A potential tandem in Portland may only have a minimal chance of happening but if he's serious about teaming up with Green, Lillard should also think of the possibility of joining him in Golden State. The Warriors have long been eyeing to add Lillard to their roster, hoping that he could be the fourth superstar that would help Green, Stephen Curry, and Klay Thompson reclaim their throne and revive their dynasty next year.

Unlike the Trail Blazers, the Warriors possess enough trade assets to make the Lillard-Green partnership happen in Bay Area.

Latest Headlines

NBA Rumors: GSW Could Get Ben Simmons In Suggested Three-Team Blockbuster Involving Sixers & Pacers

August 5, 2021

Kylie Jenner Shows 'What I Eat In A Day' With Gym Body

August 5, 2021

Christopher Meloni's Workout Is All About His 'Blessed' Glutes

August 5, 2021

Unvaccinated Coronavirus Patient Records Video From ICU: 'I Messed Up Big Time'

August 5, 2021

Rep. Devin Nunes Is Suing Rachel Maddow For Defamation: 'This Crap Has to Stop'

August 5, 2021

Donald Trump Slams 'Woke' US Women's Soccer Team For Failing To Win Gold Medal

August 5, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.