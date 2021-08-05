NBA Rumors: Damian Lillard Wants To Recruit Draymond Green To Trail Blazers, Says 'ESPN' Insider

Since they suffered a first-round exit at the hands of the Denver Nuggets in the 2021 NBA Playoffs, rumors have been continuously swirling around All-Star point guard Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers. However, despite numerous calls for them to trade the face of the franchise, the Trail Blazers still haven't shown a strong indication that they are planning to move Lillard and undergo a full-scale rebuild.

Lillard has also denied that he's no longer happy in Portland, saying that he remains committed in helping the Trail Blazers win their first NBA championship title.