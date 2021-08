Britney Spears is 100% about the Target bikinis this week, with two swimwear looks getting shown off in one post. The 39-year-old singer, who made 80 trips to the retail giant back in 2019, was proving that her love of affordable clothing hasn't gone anywhere on Wednesday, also offering more insight into her current Hawaii vacation.

Britney, who went fun, cheeky, and upbeat as she rocked her "favorite" bikini while in heels, also gave a nod to her pending 40th birthday. Check it out below.