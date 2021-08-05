Unvaccinated Coronavirus Patient Records Video From ICU: 'I Messed Up Big Time'

Seventy percent of Americans have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine, which suggests that the United States is approaching herd immunity.

However, the new and highly-contagious Delta variant is spreading rapidly and infecting thousands every single day. Though Delta can evade certain antibodies from vaccines and infections, vaccinated individuals are thought to be protected from severe disease and death.

Despite the dangers posed by new variants, millions are refusing to get vaccinated. Virginia man Travis Campbell did not get his shot and now regrets it.