Unvaccinated Coronavirus Patient Records Video From ICU: 'I Messed Up Big Time'

CNN shows a video recorded by COVID-19 patient Travis Campbell in ICU.
[YouTube][Matthew Chapman]
News & Politics
Damir Mujezinovic

Seventy percent of Americans have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine, which suggests that the United States is approaching herd immunity.

However, the new and highly-contagious Delta variant is spreading rapidly and infecting thousands every single day. Though Delta can evade certain antibodies from vaccines and infections, vaccinated individuals are thought to be protected from severe disease and death.

Despite the dangers posed by new variants, millions are refusing to get vaccinated. Virginia man Travis Campbell did not get his shot and now regrets it.

Read More

As CNN reported on Tuesday evening, Campbell has recorded several videos from his ICU bed, urging others to get vaccinated against the dangerous disease.

In one of the videos, Campbell -- who is now struggling to breathe and speak -- said he didn't get the shot because he "thought we were invincible."

In a different video, Campbell said he "came to the realization that the chances of me not being able to give my daughter away at her wedding are greater than walking out," per Raw Story.

Watch The Video Below

"I had to make a phone call to my 14-year-old son, and I had to tell him what I thought. My dream was giving my daughter away at the altar, and I had to ask for his permission, if I didn't come home, if he would give my daughter away on her day," Campbell continued.

"I messed up big time, guys. I didn't get the vaccine. I admit it, and I'm taking responsibility now. So please, for the love of God, if you really want to have a chance, don't fall for all the TV rhetoric and social media, just protect yourself."

Vaccine Misinformation

False and misleading claims about coronavirus vaccines are spreading like wildfire on social media platforms and elsewhere.

As reported by NPR, research from the Center for Countering Digital Hate has found that just 12 people are responsible for the bulk of vaccine misinformation.

Nearly all of these figures have spread false information for years. Some of them promote pseudoscience, "natural health," and sell books and supplements.

"The 'Disinformation Dozen' produce 65 percent of the shares of anti-vaccine misinformation on social media platforms," explained Imran Ahmed, chief executive officer of the Center for Countering Digital Hate.

Vaccine Hesitancy

Anti-vaccine protesters hold up signs.
Gettyimages | Roy Rochlin

With vaccines widely available, hesitancy has become the biggest issue for public health officials and the government.

Partisan affiliation is the strongest predictor of vaccine hesitancy, according to Gallup research, which found that 46 percent of Republicans don't want to get vaccinated. In comparison, 31 percent of independent voters and just six percent of Democrats don't want to get vaccinated.

Other polling shows that Americans are growing increasingly concerned about the pandemic. In a recent Monmouth University survey, a majority of respondents said they support bringing back masking and social distancing guidelines.

