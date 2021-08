The United States Women's National Soccer team (USWNT) came to the Tokyo Olympics hoping to win the gold medal, but things did not exactly go as planned.

After losing to Sweden in the opening game, the team recovered and reached semi-finals. But, they were defeated by Canada. In the end, Megan Rapinoe and others won the bronze medal, defeating Australia 4-3.

According to former President Donald Trump, the U.S. women's soccer team failed to win the gold medal because it was too "woke."