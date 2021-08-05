Rep. Devin Nunes Is Suing Rachel Maddow For Defamation: 'This Crap Has to Stop'

Republican Rep. Devin Nunes of California is suing MSNBC host Rachel Maddow for defamation.

Maddow, who is one of MSNBC's most popular anchors, spent years covering allegations that former President Donald Trump conspired with Russia to win the 2020 presidential election.

Former special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation found no evidence of a Trump-Russia conspiracy, but Maddow has repeatedly accused Trump and other Republicans of working for the Kremlin.

In March this year, she accused Nunes of working for Russia and is now getting sued for defamation.