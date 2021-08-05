Mike Lindell Promises 'Miracles' At Pro-Trump Event: 'There's Going To Be So Many People Coming To Jesus'

My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell seems determined to get former President Donald Trump back in the White House by any means necessary.

Lindell -- who has spread a number of outlandish conspiracy theories about the 2020 presidential election -- will soon hold a symposium to prove Democrat Joe Biden won thanks to foreign meddling and widespread fraud.

The pillow magnate said Wednesday that "miracles" would happen at his symposium later this month, claiming that "there's going to be so many people coming to Jesus."

